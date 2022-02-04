Advertisement

Cecelia Lawrence retires from North Platte Public Library

Retirement party Thursday
Cecelia Lawrence being recognized by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on her retirement from the North...
Cecelia Lawrence being recognized by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on her retirement from the North Platte Public Library.(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday at the North Platte Library, friends, family, and coworkers all gathering to congratulate Cecelia Lawrence on her retirement from the North Platte Public Library as Library Director for nearly 27 years.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said a few words and presented Lawrence with a certificate and engraved clock, saying her coworkers would miss her greatly.

Cecelia Lawrence is turning the page to a new chapter. That is what she said Thursday at the North Platte Library.

Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library
Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library(Melanie Standiford)

She’s been the North Platte Public Library’s director for almost 27 years.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said a few words to Lawrence and her guests.

Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library
Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library(Melanie Standiford)
Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library
Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library(Melanie Standiford)

Congratulations, Cecelia!

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brewer III in court Thursday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
Allen, Bonner join Huskers
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events

Latest News

Valley Christian Blood Drive
Valley Christian Blood Drive
Valley Christian Church hosts blood drives every few weeks to help the American Red Cross.
Local blood drives aiming to combat blood shortage
Horse barn fire
BREAKING: One person dead in barn fire near Bennington
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events