Cecelia Lawrence retires from North Platte Public Library

Cecelia Lawrence is turning the page to a new chapter. That is what she said Thursday at the North Platte Library.

Cecelia Lawrence retirement from NP Library (Melanie Standiford)

“I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life.”

She’s been the North Platte Public Library’s director for almost 27 years.

“I’m very excited to be retiring. I’m hoping to write some books, perhaps apply to be a speaker for Humanities Nebraska and play with grandkids and travel. So I’ve got lots of wonderful things planned ahead for me.”

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said a few words to Lawrence and her guests.

“Well, thank you for coming today. We’re here to honor the great many, in fact, 26-plus years of service and dedication as a library director for the city of North Platte. Congratulations and best wishes on your retirement years. Your fellow employees wish you all the luck in the world and we will miss you greatly.”

Congratulations, Cecelia!

