Cecelia Lawrence retires from North Platte Public Library
Retirement party Thursday
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday at the North Platte Library, friends, family, and coworkers all gathering to congratulate Cecelia Lawrence on her retirement from the North Platte Public Library as Library Director for nearly 27 years.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher said a few words and presented Lawrence with a certificate and engraved clock, saying her coworkers would miss her greatly.
Congratulations, Cecelia!
