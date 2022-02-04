ELECTION 2022: Nebraskans hear from candidates for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people took the stage on Thursday afternoon to convince Nebraskans they are the best person to be Nebraska’s next governor.

It was one of the first chances many have had — beyond commercials — to hear where each of them stand on the issues.

There were five Republicans and one Democrat, but no real fireworks or back-and-forth during the forum — it wasn’t a debate. But the primary is just three months away, and sparks could start flying as we get closer to Election Day.

Nebraskans heard from each of the candidates for governor in a livestreamed event in Lincoln.

Thursday’s moderator was the president of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

Questions centered on Nebraska’s high taxes and how to prevent “brain drain” as more young people choose to leave the state.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.