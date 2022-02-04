Advertisement

Huskers ‘keep grinding’ through mid-season slump

Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg
Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg(WIFR)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team carries a 9-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. The skid dates back to December 22nd and includes five games decided by single digits. In each of the Huskers’ last two contests, Nebraska was unable to maintain its lead late in the game.

“There’s not one person in this program that doesn’t have frustration,” Fred Hoiberg said. “One thing I’ll tell you, these guys are continuing to go out there and battle. They’re practicing hard, which I know doesn’t mean anything, but they’re not laying down.”

The Huskers are currently winless in Big Ten play with an 0-11 record. Overall, Nebraska is 6-16 with one month left in the regular season.

“I know this business; I know what its all about,” Hoiberg said. “You have to win at the end of the day.”

Hoiberg’s team was projected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this season. Instead, the Huskers have been out-matched in the rugged Big Ten. They’ve also struggled in late-game situations. Under Hoiberg, the Huskers own a 20-61 record.

“We’re going to keep grinding,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going to keep going out and practicing and preparing.”

The Huskers welcome Northwestern (10-10) to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. on BTN.

