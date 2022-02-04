JBS wants to settle price-fixing suit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meatpacking giant JBS has agreed to a $52.5 million settlement in a beef price-fixing lawsuit that some say supports their concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects prices. Colorado-based JBS didn’t admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement and a spokeswoman said the company will continue to defend itself.

The giant beef processors have argued that supply and demand factors, not anticompetitive behavior, drive the price of beef and the amount ranchers receive for cattle, but the industry’s practices have been questioned by the White House and Congress. And the Justice Department has been investigating possible price fixing in the industry at least since 2020.

The settlement must still be approved by a federal judge.

JBS operates a meat-packing plant in Grand Island which employs approximately 3,600 workers.

JBS spokesperson Nikki Richardson sent this statement to Local4 Friday morning:

“JBS announced that it has entered into an agreement to partially settle the In re Beef Antitrust Litigation. The settlement, which is subject to court approval, agrees to pay the Direct Purchaser Plaintiff class $52.5 million. While JBS does not admit liability for the claims alleged as part of this case, it believes this decision is in the best interest of the company. JBS will continue to vigorously defend its interests against the other classes.”

Federal court documents indicate the suit was filed by a grocer’s group and also named meatpackers Cargill, National Beef Packing Company and Tyson Foods. The federal court documents did not indicate whether the other three meatpackers had reached a settlement.

