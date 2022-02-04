National Wear Red Day: Spreading awareness towards cardiovascular disease

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the American Heart Association, someone dies from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds. To help spread awareness towards the disease, the first Friday in February is recognized as National Wear Red Day.

This year the American Heart Association’s focus is Reclaiming Your Rhythm after so much has changed during the pandemic.

The American Heart Association shares these 5 ways to reclaim your rhythm and live a healthier lifestyle.

Mellow out and reduce stress - Simply having a positive mindset can improve your health.

Move to the music - Staying active is one of the best ways to improve both physical and mental health.

Feed your soul, rock your recipes - Set time aside to make healthy meals with your family and unplug to reduce stress.

Stay on beat with blood pressure - Know your blood pressure. Normal blood pressure should be 120/80 or less.

Keep the beat! Learn hands-only CPR - About 70 percent of cardiac arrest happens in homes, so know how to perform CPR

American Heart Association representative, Beth Malina, said most heart issues can be prevented, so living a healthier lifestyle is one of the first steps. “Just bringing awareness to the fact that this does impact our lives and we can prevent it being active, eating healthy and knowing your numbers,” Malina said, “Those are things that are really important for us to prevent it from happening to us.”

