Advertisement

National Wear Red Day: Spreading awareness towards cardiovascular disease

According to the American Heart Association, someone dies from cardiovascular disease every 36...
According to the American Heart Association, someone dies from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds.(KOLN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the American Heart Association, someone dies from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds. To help spread awareness towards the disease, the first Friday in February is recognized as National Wear Red Day.

This year the American Heart Association’s focus is Reclaiming Your Rhythm after so much has changed during the pandemic.

The American Heart Association shares these 5 ways to reclaim your rhythm and live a healthier lifestyle.

  • Mellow out and reduce stress - Simply having a positive mindset can improve your health.
  • Move to the music - Staying active is one of the best ways to improve both physical and mental health.
  • Feed your soul, rock your recipes - Set time aside to make healthy meals with your family and unplug to reduce stress.
  • Stay on beat with blood pressure - Know your blood pressure. Normal blood pressure should be 120/80 or less.
  • Keep the beat! Learn hands-only CPR - About 70 percent of cardiac arrest happens in homes, so know how to perform CPR

American Heart Association representative, Beth Malina, said most heart issues can be prevented, so living a healthier lifestyle is one of the first steps. “Just bringing awareness to the fact that this does impact our lives and we can prevent it being active, eating healthy and knowing your numbers,” Malina said, “Those are things that are really important for us to prevent it from happening to us.”

Wear red and share your photos using #WearRedDay
Wear red and share your photos using #WearRedDay(American Heart Association)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brewer III in court Thursday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
The Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo got underway at the D&N Event Center Wednesday.
Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo underway

Latest News

North Platte Community College South Campus hosts blood drive for the American Red Cross Monday.
NPCC hosts blood drive for Red Cross
DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
New website shows where you can get free Narcan