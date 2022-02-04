Advertisement

Olympics Highlights: Curling, freestyle skiing, Hockey

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Thursday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

CURLING

Italy defeats Team USA in mixed doubles curling

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING

USA’s Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals

Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women’s moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.

HOCKEY

U.S. women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics

The U.S. women’s hockey team took down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics by a score of 5-2 as both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finished the day with a pair of goals each.

