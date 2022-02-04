Olympics Highlights: Figure Skating

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Friday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen wins team short program at 2022 Olympics

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

FIGURE SKATING

USA’s Hubbell/Donohue score top rhythm dance in team event

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team event with the top score in the rhythm dance.

