Advertisement

Olympics Highlights: Figure Skating

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Friday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen wins team short program at 2022 Olympics

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

FIGURE SKATING

USA’s Hubbell/Donohue score top rhythm dance in team event

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team event with the top score in the rhythm dance.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brewer III in court Thursday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Regents to consider allowing sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
The Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo got underway at the D&N Event Center Wednesday.
Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo underway

Latest News

The Nebraska women's basketball team exits the court after an overtime loss against Ohio State...
Huskers return to road to take on top-20 Terps
Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg
Huskers ‘keep grinding’ through mid-season slump
The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China
2022 Winter Olympics
Olympics Highlights: Curling, freestyle skiing, Hockey