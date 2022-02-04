Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the industrial revolution, many immigrants and their families came to the United States, specifically the New York and Boston areas, for jobs and financial gain. The poor working conditions coupled with the low pay rates led to many factory deaths and families unable to afford to take care of their children. This created an influx of orphans wandering the streets, stealing and eating from trash cans.

Private organizations stepped in to prevent the number of orphans on the street from increasing. The Children’s Aid Society was one of those organizations responsible for placing orphans. From 1984 to 1929, orphan trains placed children nationwide. It is reported that 3,442 orphans were relocated to Nebraska.

“There are many people who don’t know their ancestor was an orphan train rider, said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “There could be descendants of an orphan train rider in North Platte, and they do not even know it.”

Some organizations would establish committees that would find good families for the children. At times, the Children’s Aid Society would line the children up and allow people to select which one they wanted. It was not uncommon for some children to become slaves to people who needed assistance on their farms.

The orphan trains provided children with new beginnings. Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two. When the Baade family found out about the orphan train in St. Libory, they let their son pick out his new sister. She was adopted, and her last name was changed. Later in life, Baade moved to North Platte.

The orphan trains were responsible for placing over 200,000 kids nationwide, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.

The child welfare system was not created until the 1930s. Some historians believe that the orphan trains were a helping hand in structuring the adoption system in the United States.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.