Sandhills Valley dominates over Brady at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks host the Brady Eagles for a Tuesday Night match up as they look to keep things rolling after a win over Hyannis in the conference tournament. The Brady Eagles however were still looking for their first win on the season and were hoping to get it tonight on the road in Stapleton.

After the first period of play the Mavericks were out to a big 12-3 lead over the Eagles. Leading the way for the Mavericks was Senior Sadie Dimmitt with six points followed by Senior Megan Amos with four. The leading scorer for the Eagles in the first period was Freshman Keaton Fattig with three points.

At the half Sandhills Valley would go into the locker room with the 27-10 lead over Brady. The Leading scorer for the Mavericks in the first half was Dimmitt with eight points. Leading the way for the Eagles in the first half was Fattig and Senior Ava McGowen each with three.

The Mavericks continue to run away with the game in the second half as they never gave up the lead.

The Mavericks with a dominant performance tonight at home over Brady as they get the 53-26 win. The leading scorer on the night was Jaylen Fowler with 11. Sandhills Valley will return to action Friday February 4th on the road at Paxton. The Brady Eagles will return to action Friday February 4th on the road at Arapahoe.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.