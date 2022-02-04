Advertisement

Sandhills Valley dominates over Brady at home

Sandhills Valley vs. Brady Girls Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks host the Brady Eagles for a Tuesday Night match up as they look to keep things rolling after a win over Hyannis in the conference tournament. The Brady Eagles however were still looking for their first win on the season and were hoping to get it tonight on the road in Stapleton.

After the first period of play the Mavericks were out to a big 12-3 lead over the Eagles. Leading the way for the Mavericks was Senior Sadie Dimmitt with six points followed by Senior Megan Amos with four. The leading scorer for the Eagles in the first period was Freshman Keaton Fattig with three points.

At the half Sandhills Valley would go into the locker room with the 27-10 lead over Brady. The Leading scorer for the Mavericks in the first half was Dimmitt with eight points. Leading the way for the Eagles in the first half was Fattig and Senior Ava McGowen each with three.

The Mavericks continue to run away with the game in the second half as they never gave up the lead.

The Mavericks with a dominant performance tonight at home over Brady as they get the 53-26 win. The leading scorer on the night was Jaylen Fowler with 11. Sandhills Valley will return to action Friday February 4th on the road at Paxton. The Brady Eagles will return to action Friday February 4th on the road at Arapahoe.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brewer III in court Thursday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
Cody Elementary in secure lockout mode. Teaching and learning is happening inside.
Cody Elementary placed in secure lockout
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Driver in wrong-way I-80 crash dies from injuries
Allen, Bonner join Huskers

Latest News

Sandhills Valley vs. Brady Boys Basketball
Sandhills Valley wins big at home over Brady
Sandhills Valley vs. Brady Boys Highlights
Sandhills Valley vs. Brady Boys Highlights
Sandhills Valley vs. Brady Girls Highlights
Sandhills Valley vs. Brady Girls Highlights
Cam Chick, Griffin Everitt, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team...
Four Huskers named team captains