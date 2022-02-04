Sandhills Valley wins big at home over Brady

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks welcome the Brady Eagles as they look to rebound after two losses in the conference tournament. The Brady Eagles also looking to steady the ship after their loss to Wallace on the road Tuesday.

The Brady Eagles looking to make some magic happen tonight with only six of their players making the trip to Stapleton. After the first period of play the Mavericks lead the Eagles 16-8. Leading the charge for the Mavericks was Junior Cole Kramer with eight points followed by Sophomore Ethan Weems with four. Leading the Eagles in the first period was Rylie Shirk with six points.

As the teams went into the half Sandhills Valley had a commanding lead over Brady. The second period leading scorer for the Mavericks was once again C. Kramer with twelve for an impressive total of 20 points in the first half. For the Eagles it was Shirk who was their leading scorer with eight in the first half.

The Mavericks come out in the third period and have another impressive period where they were able to put 18 points on the board. Sandhills Valley continues to run away with the game and never gives up the lead.

The Mavericks get things back on the right track tonight with a 61-34 win over Brady. The leading scorer for the game was Cole Kramer with 22 points. The Mavericks return to action Friday February 4th on the road at Paxton. The Eagles return to action Friday February 4th on the road at Arapahoe.

