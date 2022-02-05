Advertisement

Complaints made against Meat Animal Research Center

An animal advocacy group has lodged complaints against the Meat Animal Research Center.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - An animal advocacy group is calling for an investigation and staff terminations at the USDA Meat Animal Research Center located near Clay Center.

The group SAEN, which stands for Stop Animal Exploitation Now, said there are two incidents from May of last year that resulted in two calves’ deaths.

According to SAEN, one calf was runover by a pickup truck and the second one was fatally mishandled during processing.

Local4 reached out to the USDA to learn more about the complaints.

A representative from APHIS’ Animal Care Program said they are aware of the complaints and are looking into it.

Though, the USDA representative said the MARC facility has had a clean inspection its last two visits. There was an inspection in July 2021 and in January 2022.

