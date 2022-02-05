Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Reece Zutavern has been making a name for himself on the Sandhills/Thedford Wrestling Team since his Freshman season. For the past three season’s Reece has made it to the State Tournament in Omaha, finishing runner-up his Sophomore year and a State Champion his Junior year. This season he hopes to end his high school wrestling career as a two time State Champion.

Reece explains the emotions that he felt after last season’s grand finale. It was a moment he says he’ll never forget. But he says he didn’t do anything super special, just went out on the mat and did his job.

“It was just exciting. I really don’t remember that night I’m gonna be honest. It was like 10 o’clock I think when I wrestle. But it was just so exciting. I was pretty nervous before the match but I couldn’t let that show. Just went out and Wrestled,” says Zutavern.

Reece says he gets a lot of good preparation leading up to the District and State Tournament. Each week not only does he get to wrestle good competition on his own team at practice, but also the best of the best at other tournaments the team goes to as well.

“Our schedule is pretty tough. I usually see at least one or two ranked kids each week, so just putting that together before districts really helps me because I’m wrestling tough competition in the room, I’m wrestling tough competition at our meets and I’ll be wrestling tough competition at districts and State,” explains Zutavern.

Two things that have helped push Reece on the wrestling mat are bringing home second his Sophomore year in wrestling and two second place finishes in football. While many would look at that and think three State Runner-up finishes and a State Title would constitute a successful career, Reece uses it as motivation to bring home yet another State Champion Title.

“I don’t like silver I mean I’ve got it twice in football now which I’m not a big fan of. But, then I got a gold last year in Wrestling but that silver just motivates me and makes me want to be better,” says Zutavern.

Reece shares that there are quite a few things he brings over from football season into wrestling season, and the two sports really aren’t that different.

“Wrestling is honestly just like football. I mean a tackle is basically like a double-leg or a take-down. I mean it’s basically just you wanting to beat your opponent... take it to em,’” explains Zutavern.

His time on the football field for the Knights has already come to an end, and once he competes in his last wrestling match he hopes to have left a legacy on both of these programs. Reece hopes that legacy is one of toughness and grit.

“The legacy I’d like to leave is probably toughness. In football, our team’s pretty tough. Like we really didn’t back down and we were willing to take hits but we’d step right back up. Same with wrestling, we’re gonna wrestle a tough kid and be in tough spots but how you get back up from those moments is the kinda legacy I wanna leave,” says Zutavern.

Reece does plan on either playing football or wrestling collegiately, but hasn’t decided which he will be pursing. Best of luck to Reece with the rest of his Senior wrestling season and at the next level!

