Friday Night Sports Hero: Triston Stearns

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Triston Stearns a Senior on the Brady Wrestling Team has had to overcome quite a few adversities during his time wrestling for the Eagles. During his Freshman season, Stearns was off to a hot start making a name for himself in the program, but then suffered an injury that would take him out the rest of the season. Flash forward to his Sophomore Year Stearns was having another great season, winning tournaments and hoping for a successful post season run. But just day before the district meet Stearns got into a car accident which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

“Freshman year it was hard but I think I surprised some people because I was doing pretty good as a freshman and after the season I got a shoulder injury and I was done I couldn’t do anything else. And then you’ve got Sophomore year I came in and was doing better and got in a car wreck right before districts I mean like three days before districts and I was bummed,” says Stearns.

But even after everything, Stearns is still seeing a lot of success in his later years as an Eagle. After just achieving his 100th career win he’s now looking towards another accomplishment, his 100th career pin.

“Well I’ve got 100 pins coming up here pretty soon and the only other goal I have is to win it,” explains Stearns.

Head Coach of the Eagles, Bobby Cahill says Triston skill on the mat aren’t the only thing exceptional about him, his leadership skills are as well.

“He likes to lead by example he just goes out and does it. He works hard in the practice room. He drills hard, he works with everybody in the room. If he see’s somebody is doing something the wrong way he will stop what he’s doing and take time to work with them. You know he’s really taken kind of a role as another coach on the team as well as working to better himself,” explains Cahill.

And with Districts and the State Tournament approaching, Triston has his mind set on one thing and that’s coming home from Omaha with a State Championship.

“I really think Triston should leave the State Tournament with a State medal if not a State Championship you know that’s our goal,” says Cahill.

Best of luck to Triston with the rest of wrestling season and with all his future endeavors.

