Advertisement

Nebraska panel weighs partisan elections of state lawmakers

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s practice of electing state lawmakers in nonpartisan races could end under a measure presented to a legislative committee, but the idea faces criticism from several former senators.

The proposal would require legislative candidates to appear on the ballot with a party label. Lawmakers would first have to place the constitutional amendment on the November ballot, and voters would have to approve it.

Sen. Julie Slama, a Republican from Sterling, says the measure would make elections more transparent and give voters a better sense of a candidate’s leanings. But opponents, including four former state lawmakers from both parties, said the proposal would inject more partisan influence into the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Christopher Brewer III in court Thursday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire at farm northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
An animal advocacy group has lodged complaints against the Meat Animal Research Center.
Complaints made against Meat Animal Research Center
The company which owns Grand Island's largest employer agreed to a settlement in a price-fixing...
JBS wants to settle price-fixing suit

Latest News

Missouri River power output below average in 2021
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Community Connections working to bring awareness to marijuana dangers.
News 2 at Ten - Community Connections
An animal advocacy group has lodged complaints against the Meat Animal Research Center.
Complaints made against Meat Animal Research Center