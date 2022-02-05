Nebraska panel weighs partisan elections of state lawmakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s practice of electing state lawmakers in nonpartisan races could end under a measure presented to a legislative committee, but the idea faces criticism from several former senators.

The proposal would require legislative candidates to appear on the ballot with a party label. Lawmakers would first have to place the constitutional amendment on the November ballot, and voters would have to approve it.

Sen. Julie Slama, a Republican from Sterling, says the measure would make elections more transparent and give voters a better sense of a candidate’s leanings. But opponents, including four former state lawmakers from both parties, said the proposal would inject more partisan influence into the Legislature.

