North Platte with the win at home over Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girls Basketball Teams welcomes the Hastings Tigers to town as they try to rebound from a loss in their previous game on the road against Lincoln Pius X. The Hastings Tigers come into the match up having won their previous game at home against Northwest.

At the end of the first period of play the Dawgs were were leading the Tigers 10-8. Leading the charge for North Platte in the first period was Junior Carly Purdy with five points followed by Ellie Blakely with three. The leading scorer for Hastings in the first period was Senior Libby Langdren with five.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half North Platte was leading 29-21. The leading scorer of the half for the Dawgs was Purdy with eleven followed by Emily Hansen with eight.

After the half the Dawgs continue to hold onto the lead through the third period. At the end of the third period the score was 45-34 North Platte. Senior Kylie Harvey posted seven points in the third period and was the Dawgs leading scorer.

In the fourth period the Tigers make a late push as they post 23 points on the board. Hastings leading scorer in their fourth period push was Senior Mckinsey Long with seven points. But the late push by Hastings wouldn’t be enough, as the Dawgs hold on to get the 62-57 win over the Tigers.

The leading scorer of the game for North Platte was Sophomore Macie Freeze with 19 points. The Bulldogs return to action Thursday February 10th at home against Scottsbluff. The Tigers will pick things back up Saturday February 5th on the road at Platteview.

