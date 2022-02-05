North Platte wins big at home over Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Hastings Tigers to town as they look to bounce back from their previous loss on the road to Lincoln Pius X. Hastings however, won their previous game against Northwest and were looking to make it two wins in a row tonight on the road at North Platte.

After the first period of play the Dawgs had a commanding 20-7 lead over the Tigers. North Platte was lead in the first period by Junior Carter Kelley with eight followed by Senior Kade Mohr and Senior Caleb Tonkinson each with three.

In the second period the Dawgs didn’t let up, as they were able to post 17 points on the board to make it 37-21 going into the half. Leading North Platte in the first half was Tonkinson with eleven followed by Junior River Johnston with nine.

After the half the narrative never changed, North Platte continued to dominate the rest of the game putting 22 points on the board in the third period and 18 points on the board in the fourth. In the end the Dawgs come away with a huge 77-53 win at home over the Hastings Tigers.

The leading scorer of the game Carter Kelley with 20 points. The Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday February 10th at home against Scottsbluff. The Tigers return to action Saturday February 5th on the road at Platteview.

