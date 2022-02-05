Olympics Highlights Day 1: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Hockey

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

SNOWBOARDING

Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

FREESTYLE SKIING

American Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls

USA’s Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.

HOCKEY

Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC

Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put together strong performances for the U.S. en rout to an impressive 5-0 win over the ROC to stay unbeaten at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

