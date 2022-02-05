Olympics Highlights Day 1: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Hockey
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.
SNOWBOARDING
Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier
American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.
FREESTYLE SKIING
American Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls
USA’s Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.
HOCKEY
Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC
Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put together strong performances for the U.S. en rout to an impressive 5-0 win over the ROC to stay unbeaten at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
