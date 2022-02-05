Advertisement

Olympics Highlights Day 1: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Hockey

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

SNOWBOARDING

Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

FREESTYLE SKIING

American Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls

USA’s Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.

HOCKEY

Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC

Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put together strong performances for the U.S. en rout to an impressive 5-0 win over the ROC to stay unbeaten at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Christopher Brewer III in court Thursday
Brewer in Lincoln County Court Thursday
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire at farm northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
An animal advocacy group has lodged complaints against the Meat Animal Research Center.
Complaints made against Meat Animal Research Center
The company which owns Grand Island's largest employer agreed to a settlement in a price-fixing...
JBS wants to settle price-fixing suit

Latest News

FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony...
The last run: 3-time gold medalist Shaun White says Olympics will be his final contest
North Platte vs. Hastings Boys Basketball Highlights
North Platte wins big at home over Hastings
Saint Pats vs. Chase County Boys Highlights
Saint Pat’s with a dominant performance over Chase County at home
Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern
Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern