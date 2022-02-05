Saint Pat’s falls to Chase County at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Saint Pat’s Lady Irish hosted the Chase County Longhorns as they look to make it three wins in a row tonight at home. The Lady Irish won their previous two games against Kimball and Paxton. The Chase County Lady Longhorns were also on a hot streak having won their last four games and were hoping to make it five in a row on the road at Saint Pat’s.

After the first period of play the Longhorns get out to an 11-4 point lead over the Irish. Leading the way for Chase County in the first period was Junior Bryn McNair with four points followed by Senior Morgan Peterson with three. The leading scorers for Saint Pat’s in the first period was Senior Jayla Fleck and Freshman Reese Fleck each with two.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half the Longhorns were up on the Irish 17-12. Chase County’s leading scorer in the first half was McNair with eight. Junior Tonja Heirigs lead the way for the Irish in the first half with four.

After the half the Longhorns never gave up the lead and went on to have a big 16 point period in the third and 13 point period in the fourth.

The leading scorer of the game was Bryn McNair posting an impressive 22 points. The Lady Irish return to action Saturday February 5th on the road at Cambridge. The Lady Longhorns return to action Tuesday February 8th at home against Hitchcock County.

