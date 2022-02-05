Advertisement

Saint Pat’s with a dominant performance over Chase County at home

Saint Pat’s vs. Chase County Boys Basketball Highlights
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Saint Pat’s Irish hosted the Chase County Longhorns as they try to stay hot and keep their win streak alive. The Irish have had an impressive season so far going 15-2 and were looking to make it 13 wins in a row against Chase County. The Longhorns though were looking to steady their ship on the road at Saint Pat’s after losing their last three games.

The Irish with a dominant performance at home tonight over the Longhorns and they come out with the 68-36 win. The leading scorer of the night was Senior Jack Heiss with 16 points. The Irish will improve to 16-2 on the season and make it 13 wins in a row.

The Irish return to action Tuesday February 8th on the road at Dundy County-Stratton. The Longhorns return to action Tuesday February 8th at home against Hitchcock County.

