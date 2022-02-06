Advertisement

Chili cook-off fundraiser supports local youth

Guardians of the Children – Flat rock chapter
News 2 at 6
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Feb. 5, the Guardians of the Children – Flat rock chapter hosted their eighth annual chili cook-off fundraiser. For almost a decade, this fundraiser has provided a portion of the necessary funds for the local Guardians of the Children organization.

“If it wasn’t for everyone supporting us and being behind our mission, we wouldn’t exist,” said Mark “Dragon” Russell, President Guardians of the Children- Flat Rock Chapter.

The Guardians of the Children – Flat rock chapter is a non-profit organization that helps children and families in North Platte and Lincoln County. It costs roughly $70 to $90 for the organization to help families.

“We want to make our community a better place by helping these in need children going through child abuse,” said Russell. “We don’t want them to be victims. We want them to be victors. To do that, we need financial aid. That is why it is so important to us, and we continue to host events like this.”

On April 23, the Guardians of the Children hosting their annual event for child abuse awareness month where they will give away free bicycles.

