Cool down for Sunday will be followed by warm up on Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A cold front moving into the area tonight will cool things down a bit for Sunday. Going into the weekend, we saw above average temperatures in the high 50′s for much of the area, including North Platte and most of the state. Cooler in the panhandle by about 10 degrees.

Temperatures will drop overnight, and only climb to the mid to upper 40′s for Sunday. There could be a few flurries in the north, but the chance is very low at 10 percent for that or any moisture. Wind gusts could reach into the 30 mph range Sunday.

The dry pattern will continue throughout the week, Monday through Friday. It will be breezy off and on throughout our week, but mild and warm in the high 40′s and 50′s all week long, dropping into the 20′s overnight throughout. We may see a dip in temperatures on Wednesday, but it will be brief, warming back up on Thursday, possibly reaching into the 60′s.

