Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life

Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and lined the streets for the funeral.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday, dozens of semis, tractors, and fire trucks lined the streets of Brainard and David City to celebrate the life of a nine-year-old boy who died earlier this week.

Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond, which lined the streets for the funeral.

“If it was loud and it moved he was in it or running towards it,” said Vandenberg family friend, Justin Vanderslice.

Family friend Tyler Dickinson said Kroy had dreams of farming and firefighting, just like his dad, Brad.

“When I learned that Kroy passed away I reached out to the trucking guys and started a Facebook page,” Dickinson said. “Brad used to haul cattle with us and some other stuff so Kroy was always around and loved trucks and so we thought, ‘this is what we’re gonna do’ get trucks in, and it just kind of got bigger and went to equipment, fire trucks and everything else.”

Members of the Brainard Volunteer Fire Department and family friends created a Facebook page... “Farewell for Kroy,” and garnered dozens of responses.

“I was very happy with the turnout we had guys from other states bring trucks that knew Brad and Kroy,” Dickinson said. “For that many truckers to show up that means a lot because with loads and stuff you don’t know where you’re at.”

Even though Kroy is gone, he will be remembered by the community as an aspiring farmer gone too soon.

“I kinda got to watch Kroy grow up over the years so I remember when he was little,” Vanderslice said. “Usually where Brad was Kroy was right behind him.”

