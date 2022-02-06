Advertisement

Olympics Highlights Day 2: Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Hockey

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short

Now a two-time Olympian, U.S. figure skater Karen Chen made her Olympic team event debut with the 2022 women’s short program segment, finishing fifth with a score of 65.20.

SNOWBOARDING

Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.

SNOWBOARDING

Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final

American snowboarders Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard and Chris Corning placed a respective third, fifth and 11th in qualifying to advance to the final in slopestyle, an event in which Gerard is the defending gold medalist.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Anthony wins gold, Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls

Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasiia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively.

HOCKEY

USA gets back-to-back shutouts with win over Switzerland

The U.S. women’s hockey team went to town on Switzerland with an 8-0 drubbing, giving the Americans two straight games without allowing an enemy goal.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern
Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern
Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski...
Skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin seeks 3rd Olympic gold
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
2022 Winter Olympics
Olympics Highlights Day 1: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Hockey
FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony...
The last run: 3-time gold medalist Shaun White says Olympics will be his final contest