Advertisement

Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday

North Platte Fire Department, Station 2
Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J(Jess Isabell)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before the noon hour, a Door Dash delivery driver made a 911 call about a fire near the Flying J on Interstate 80 east of North Platte. Jes Isabell of North Platte saw the flames as she was out on a delivery. Isabell captured a video of the flames around 11:20 a.m. after dialing for help.

Battalion Chief Jason Trimble of the North Platte Fire Department says the proximity of the natural gas to the fire was prioritized and then the grass fire was quickly contained by Station 2.

Trimble did not have a cause for the fire but said there was debris in the area. He said about half an acre burned, and it was put out by one grass rig in about fifteen minutes.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern
Friday Night Sports Hero: Reece Zutavern
An animal advocacy group has lodged complaints against the Meat Animal Research Center.
Complaints made against Meat Animal Research Center

Latest News

Grass Fire Near Flying J, Sunday
Grass fire near Flying J
Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI
Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition wants to help parents talk to their kids about the...
Being available for education on kids and drug use
On Feb. 5, the Guardians of the Children – Flat rock chapter hosted their eighth annual chili...
Chili cook-off fundraiser supports local youth