Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before the noon hour, a Door Dash delivery driver made a 911 call about a fire near the Flying J on Interstate 80 east of North Platte. Jes Isabell of North Platte saw the flames as she was out on a delivery. Isabell captured a video of the flames around 11:20 a.m. after dialing for help.

Battalion Chief Jason Trimble of the North Platte Fire Department says the proximity of the natural gas to the fire was prioritized and then the grass fire was quickly contained by Station 2.

Trimble did not have a cause for the fire but said there was debris in the area. He said about half an acre burned, and it was put out by one grass rig in about fifteen minutes.

