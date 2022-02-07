Markowski earns sixth Big Ten Freshman Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her fourth Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor in the past five weeks, when the conference announced its award winners on Monday afternoon.

The 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School averaged 14.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over three games for the Huskers last week. Markowski opened the week with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to notch her third double-double of the season in a low-scoring 50-38 win over Rutgers (Feb. 1). She added a pair of steals and went 6-for-6 at the free throw line against the Scarlet Knights.

Two days later, Markowski led the Huskers with 18 points in a 76-61 win over Penn State (Feb. 3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. With Nebraska clinging to a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Markowski joined forces with fellow freshman Allison Weidner to score 18 of NU’s final 20 points to close out the victory. Markowski scored eight points in the final eight minutes to help the Huskers to their 17th victory of the season.

She closed out the week with eight points, a game-high 12 rebounds and a career-high two blocked shots to go along with a steal at No. 17 Maryland (Feb. 6).

Markowski, who has taken over the team scoring lead on the season (12.3 ppg) and ranks second among the Huskers in rebounding (7.0 rpg), is averaging 17.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past nine games as a starter. She is shooting 56.7 percent from the field, including 60 percent (12-20) from three-point range as a starter.

Markowski and the Huskers continue Big Ten road action this week by traveling to top-25 Ohio State on Thursday. Tip-off with the Buckeyes is set for 6 p.m. (CT) with live national television coverage on FS1. Free live audio coverage will be provided by the Huskers Radio Network on Huskers.com, with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. (CT).

