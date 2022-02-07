Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One of the Husker nation’s favorite athletes is returning for her fifth year of eligibility. Nebraska volleyball’s Nicklin Hames is back in a new role for the Huskers. 10/11 NOW’s Nicole Griffith caught up with Hames for this 1-on-1 interview.

Husker nation knows Hames as a setting. The senior has more than 4,600 career assists at Nebraska. Next year, the captain is still going to be on the court.

“I love this team. I love this program, and I’ve built roots here. It was really hard for me to think about leaving even just for six months,” Hames said.

However, Hames is no longer setting, the role she’s held for the past four years.

“I’ve been setting basically my entire life, so it was kind of a hard decision, but I had come to the point where I was done with being Nicklin the Setter and it was best for the program,” Hames said.

Hames said she’ll do whatever is needed, even if that’s back row or being the loudest cheerleader from the bench.

“This season was probably the most special I’ve been a part of, just because of the resillency, the grind ,” said Hames. “So I don’t think anyone would have thought us going into Texas that we could have won that game and play for a national championship and being three points away from winning it all. I think our team is definitely going to be on a mission when we lost by three points in the national championship, and it’s in Omaha this year. So that always adds a little bit of excitement. I think we’re going to be on a mission and we’re going to be really talented and I’m excited to see it.”

There’s no offseason for Nebraska Volleyball. They’re already underway with beach volleyball practices.

