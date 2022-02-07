Advertisement

Olympics Highlights Day 3: Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Short Track

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Monday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of women’s giant slalom

Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shocking failed to finish her first run down the “Ice River” course, skiing out and eliminating herself from medal contention.

FIGURE SKATING

Madison Chock and Evan Bates win team event free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics.

SNOWBOARDING

Canadian Max Parrot improves to gold in snowboard slopestyle

Canada’s Max Parrot, snowboard slopestyle silver medalist at the 2018 Games, executed a clean, technical second run with a pair of 1620s to score a 90.96 and improve to gold in the event.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Americans Hall, Stevenson, Forehand make ski big air final

USA’s Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand finished a respective 22nd, eighth, fifth and second in men’s freeski big air qualifying, with the latter three making the final.

SHORT TRACK

China’s Ren Ziwei wins 1000m gold medal in chaotic final 

China’s Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the men’s 1000m after Hungary’s Liu Shaolin, who finished first, was penalized. Ren is the first Chinese short track skater to win an Olympic gold medal in this discipline.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life

Latest News

Markowski earns sixth Big Ten Freshman Award
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
15-year-old figure skater makes Olympics history
A worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1,...
Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme
Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers