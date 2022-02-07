Advertisement

Police: 1 killed in shooting at Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state

This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting...
This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting suspect at a Fred Meyer store in Richland on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at the store. Police say the suspect is believed to have fled the store after the shooting.(Richland Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

The suspect in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland was a white man with a handgun, police said. He is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting, though it was not known he left by foot or in a vehicle, Richland police Commander Chris Lee said.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life

Latest News

How hospitals are managing nurse burnout and staffing shortages
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
We remain in a mostly sunny, warm, dry, and breezy pattern
A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor