Birgham’s Godfather’s Pizza honors Book It coupons

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Pizza Hut Book It program has encouraged reading in schools nationwide for nearly four decades, but with Pizza Hut closed one local restaurant is stepping up to help.

Brigham’s Godfather’s Pizza will redeem the Book It coupon for one topping personal pan pizza.

Coupons will be honored until further notice.

“We truly do care about the kids in this community and we want them to be able to have a place to go where they can have fun and school is a huge part of all that,” said marketing and brand manager Ginger Ady. “We know how important that is especially reading. Reading is important for all kinds of things. If you want to go into further education, you’re going to have to read really strongly and like to read and we want to encourage that.”

The coupons are for dine-in and pick-up only.

The Book It program was established in 1984.

