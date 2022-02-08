Advertisement

Boy Scouts of America Scout Week marked by Mayor’s Proclamation

The Boy Scouts of America Overland Trails Council Buffalo Bill District commemorates the youth organization's 112th anniversary with a mayor proclamation.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a big week for Boy Scouts of America. The youth organization is celebrating its 112th anniversary.

The Overland Trails Council Buffalo Bill District marked the occasion Monday with a Mayor’s Proclamation.

The proclamation comes one day before Scout Day.

“If you look at the astronaut program as an example, military academies, Congress or Fortune 500 companies, scouting is way over represented in those functions because they learn leadership throughout, and they learn how to accomplish a task,” said Jim Parish, district executive. “It teaches a lot of team work, how to communicate with people, and basically all of the skills necessary for leadership.”

More than 510 youth currently participate in the scouting program that helps build character, citizenship training and personal fitness.

The Boy Scouts of America has been at the forefront of instilling timeless values in youth since its founding in 1910. The organization is committed to helping millions of youth succeed by providing the support, friendship, and mentoring necessary to live a happy and fulfilling life.

This year’s theme is “On My Honor, Timeless Values.”

