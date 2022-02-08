Elevated fire risk for most areas Tuesday with sunny skies; Remaining nice for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to low 40s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, with winds around 10 to 25 mph and dew points in the 10s. All these factors combined, along with a high pressure and cold front close to proximity to each other are poised to make most area proned to fire risks Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect 11 a.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST. Burning is very discouraged throughout the day Tuesday.

Red Flag Warning in effect for most areas Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 40s to upper 50s with winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph and gusts upwards to 40 mph. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will prevail over the region as well. By Tuesday evening, fire dangers drop significiantly with dew points expected to increase during this time and winds will die down as well. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will not drop too much, despite a cold front moving through with overnight temperatures being in the upper 20s to upper 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Above average day for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions with an area of high pressure building into Greater Nebraska. Fire dangers are no anticipated at this time for the day Wednesday.

Mild conditions to continue for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

