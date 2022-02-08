Advertisement

Fans checking out as Hoiberg’s Huskers continue to flounder

Coach Fred Hoiberg
Coach Fred Hoiberg(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Empty seats are outnumbering occupied ones at Nebraska men’s basketball home games as the team grinds through one of the worst seasons in program history under coach Fred Hoiberg.

According to figures provided to The Associated Press, the average number of tickets scanned is just under 7,200. That’s less than half of Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity. Three consecutive January games drew fewer than 5,800 fans.

Athletic director Trev Alberts acknowledged some fans are staying away because of the mask mandate. But he said the team’s poor performance is the biggest factor and a major concern.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
15-year-old figure skater makes Olympics history
Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot
Representatives from Hershey State Bank with Leigh Henline of Grace Ministries and their...
Local businesses donate thousands to food pantries

Latest News

McGowens repeats Big Ten Honor
Markowski earns sixth Big Ten Freshman Award
Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away