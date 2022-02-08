Former Hastings College president dies at 86

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dr. Thomas J. Reeves, the 12th president of Hastings College, died Saturday, Feb. 5 in South Carolina.

He served as president of the college from 1985 to 1995. During his tenure at Hastings College, Reeves oversaw construction of the Gray Center for the Communication Arts and the Daugherty Center, and the renovation of several other buildings on campus. He initiated the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program, the Twenty-two Plus program for adult learners and added several athletic teams, including men’s and women’s soccer, baseball and softball.

In 1998 he was inducted into the Pro Rege Society, the highest non-academic recognition Hastings College bestows. The Morrison-Reeves Science Center, which opened in the fall of 2009, was named in honor of Reeves and the late Kenneth Morrison, who served on the Board of Trustees from 1981 to 1999.

“Tom was an ordained Presbyterian pastor and gifted preacher, an Airborne Ranger, semi-pro baseball player, college chaplain and highschool coach. He was also a great friend and mentor to me. During my 11-year watch as President, I would call him frequently,” said Dr. Phil Dudley, President Emeritus of Hastings College. Dudley served as a professor and Vice President under Reeves, and then became President in 2000.

“Tom taught a few classes when he was president and was a very popular teacher,” Dudley said. “He was highly respected by faculty, administrators, staff and students. There were two occasions when students even invited him to spend the night with them in their dorms, in Bronc and Babcock halls, which he did. He often dined in Hazelrigg Student Union, with students joining him. Tom was truly the student’s President.”

In retirement, Reeves was involved with a family-owned plant nursery and was pastor for a small church in Williston, South Carolina, and served as interim president for Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 10 in Denmark, South Carolina. He is survived by his son and grandson.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.