Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor

Gothenburg, Neb. (KNOP) -This upcoming election cycle, a Gothenburg teen is adding his name to the mayoral ballot. Patrick Moore is currently a senior at Gothenburg High School. After school on Monday, Moore submitted his name to the Dawson County Clerk. He is currently the only name on the ballot.

“I decided a long time ago that we need a change in our community,” said Moore. “One of my campaign focuses is infrastructure. Our roads have been fairly decent. I want uniformity and quality in our roads and streets.”

Moore said his campaign is rooted in change for the residents of Gothenburg, whether that be minor or major.

“I have been urging community members to share what things need to be changed,” said Moore. “I really want people to know, whether I am young or 50, I treat everything equally. I don’t want them to stand behind me or think I am trying to lead them. I am trying to stand with them and do what’s best for them.”

According to the Dawson County Clerk, Moore is currently the only person who has filed for the mayoral ballot. The incumbent has until Feb. 15 and other potential candidates have until March 1.

