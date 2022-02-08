Advertisement

Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor

News 2 at Six
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gothenburg, Neb. (KNOP) -This upcoming election cycle, a Gothenburg teen is adding his name to the mayoral ballot. Patrick Moore is currently a senior at Gothenburg High School. After school on Monday, Moore submitted his name to the Dawson County Clerk. He is currently the only name on the ballot.

“I decided a long time ago that we need a change in our community,” said Moore. “One of my campaign focuses is infrastructure. Our roads have been fairly decent. I want uniformity and quality in our roads and streets.”

Moore said his campaign is rooted in change for the residents of Gothenburg, whether that be minor or major.

“I have been urging community members to share what things need to be changed,” said Moore. “I really want people to know, whether I am young or 50, I treat everything equally. I don’t want them to stand behind me or think I am trying to lead them. I am trying to stand with them and do what’s best for them.”

According to the Dawson County Clerk, Moore is currently the only person who has filed for the mayoral ballot. The incumbent has until Feb. 15 and other potential candidates have until March 1.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday
John Sanders, who led the Nebraska baseball program for 20 seasons, passed away this week at...
Former Coach John Sanders passes away
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Mary Jane Kamper traveled on the orphan train at the age of two and lived in North Platte in...
Orphan trains brought thousands of kids to Nebraska
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
15-year-old figure skater makes Olympics history

Latest News

The Nebraska Hospital Association brought together medical professionals from across the state...
Nebraska hospital nurse leaders discuss impacts of COVID-19
The Boy Scouts of America Overland Trails Council Buffalo Bill District commemorates the youth...
Boy Scouts of America Scout Week marked by Mayor’s Proclamation
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-1-2022
We remain in a mostly sunny, warm, dry, and breezy pattern
Representatives from Hershey State Bank with Leigh Henline of Grace Ministries and their...
Local businesses donate thousands to food pantries