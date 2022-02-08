Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau transitions into non-profit operations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Monday, Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau board members appeared before the Lincoln County Commissioners to ask for authorization to separate from the county government and transition into a 501-C6 non-profit.

“We sell and market this community,” said Lisa Burke, Executive Director of Lincoln County Visitor Center. “This move will free us up to negotiate with conventions and large events coming to the area.”

The Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is becoming a trailblazer in the Nebraska tourism industry. It’s the first visitor’s bureau to separate from a county entity into an independent non-profit.

The Visitor’s Bureau is funded by the lodging tax collected from hotel stays in Lincoln County. It does not receive money from receive property tax.

