Local businesses donate thousands to food pantries

Representatives from Hershey State Bank with Leigh Henline of Grace Ministries and their...
Representatives from Hershey State Bank with Leigh Henline of Grace Ministries and their donation to local food pantries.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Three North Platte businesses are coming together to fight food insecurity by donating to the local food pantries. On Monday, Gary’s Super Foods, Hershey State Bank and Brigham’s Taproom raised almost $9,000 for local food pantries.

“We run solely on donations and volunteers,” said Leigh Henline, Co-Director of Grace Ministries. “A donation like this helps us tremendously and gives us the confidence to keep going.”

Grace Ministries, the Catholic Community Food Pantry and the Salvation Army each received thousands of dollars to help continue serving those in need.

“Every little bit counts,” said Jennifer Swoboda, volunteer at Catholic Community Food Pantry. “We are getting busier and busier all the time. We have to buy a fair amount of the food we give out, so this will help a lot.”

Hershey State Bank donated a total of $1,500. Gary’s Super Foods donated $2,892.04 in total. Brigham’s Taproom donated a total of $4,392.72.

