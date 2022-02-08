Local businesses donate thousands to food pantries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Three North Platte businesses are coming together to fight food insecurity by donating to the local food pantries. On Monday, Gary’s Super Foods, Hershey State Bank and Brigham’s Taproom raised almost $9,000 for local food pantries.

“We run solely on donations and volunteers,” said Leigh Henline, Co-Director of Grace Ministries. “A donation like this helps us tremendously and gives us the confidence to keep going.”

Grace Ministries, the Catholic Community Food Pantry and the Salvation Army each received thousands of dollars to help continue serving those in need.

“Every little bit counts,” said Jennifer Swoboda, volunteer at Catholic Community Food Pantry. “We are getting busier and busier all the time. We have to buy a fair amount of the food we give out, so this will help a lot.”

Hershey State Bank donated a total of $1,500. Gary’s Super Foods donated $2,892.04 in total. Brigham’s Taproom donated a total of $4,392.72.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.