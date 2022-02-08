Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has died from his injuries following a work-related accident at Mid-Nebraska Disposal.

Hall County Sheriff’s Captain T.J. Arends said deputies responded to a call around 2:50 p.m. Monday at 7337 Blender Road about three miles west of Grand Island.

When deputies arrived on scene, they determined an employee had fallen into a baler machine and became stuck. The man suffered severe injuries. He was transported to CHI Health St. Francis where he died.

Captain Arends said they are withholding the name of the victim at this time out of respect for the family.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but they don’t believe there was anything criminal at this point.

