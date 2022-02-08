Nebraska hospital nurse leaders discuss impacts of COVID-19

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With case counts and hospitalizations continuing to be seen at high levels, the Nebraska Hospital Association is bringing together medical professional from around Nebraska to discuss COVID’s effects on their hospitals.

A press conference was held via Zoom Monday afternoon where chief nursing officers from across the state were represented.

Aside from record hospitalizations rates due to the Omicron surge, they spoke about workforce challenges, and the increase of disrespect towards medical staff.

“We offer incentive bonuses to entice staff to pick up an extra shift a week, so nurses that are typically working three, 12-hour shifts a week, we are now asking them to work four or five,” said Tina Pate, Great Plains Health Chief Nursing Officer. “We’ve had limited success finding agency nurses just because of the salaries that they are being offered in organizations even outside of Nebraska.”

“One other issue that really concerns me is the lack of respect by patients and families,” said Dr. Sue Nuss, Nebraska Medicine Chief Nursing Officer. “I think what is happening is society as a whole is just tired. It’s been two years, we’re just tired of being in this pandemic and the fight over masks or non-masks, vaccinations, or not vaccinations, but everybody is such on edge and what our nurses want to do is just take of the patients, they don’t want to deal with disrespect from patients and families.”

Hospitals are seeing a decrease of both hospitalizations and medical staff out sick with COVID. Currently, there are 627 patients hospitalized with COVID in Nebraska, compared to 750. The current count is 24% higher from Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.