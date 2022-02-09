Advertisement

Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident
Patrick Moore, a senior at Gothenburg High school, is running for mayor of Gothenburg.
Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Money on the table: Child credit funds available via tax returns
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Brigham's Godfather's Pizza will redeem Book It coupons until further notice.
Brigham’s Godfather’s Pizza honors Book It coupons

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
A police canine, suspect and one other person were killed early
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York car-train crash
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day