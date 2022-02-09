Advertisement

Hampton teacher identified as victim in fiery York crash

Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hampton Public Schools teacher was killed in the car-train crash that happened late Tuesday night in York.

Hampton Public Schools said Kyle Ediger, who worked for the district for the past nine years, died unexpectedly.

The York County Sheriff’s Office notified Hampton Public Schools Superintendent Holly Herzberg of Ediger’s death.

Ediger was a valued and respected math teacher and coach, said the school. His unexpected death was a shock to students and staff.

HPS made an announcement to parents and students early Wednesday morning. School and Educational Service Unit #9 Crisis Team Members were available to work with students and staff who wanted additional support.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka confirmed that Ediger was the victim in Tuesday night’s incident. He was killed when the vehicle he was in was pushed into a moving train following an incident that spanned York County overnight.

