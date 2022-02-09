Advertisement

Huskers vs. Rutgers football game moved to Friday night in October

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska and Rutgers will meet on Friday, Oct. 7 in Piscataway, N.J., as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners have designated weeknight games for the 2022 season. The matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

Game time and television information for the contest will be determined this spring. The trip to Rutgers will be one of two Friday road games for Nebraska in 2022. The Huskers take on Iowa in their traditional Black Friday contest on Friday, Nov. 25 in Iowa City.

The Huskers also played on a Friday evening at Rutgers in 2020, when Nebraska defeated the Scarlet Knights, 28-21 on Dec. 18 as part of the conference’s Champions Weekend.  Nebraska previously played a Friday night game at Illinois during the 2017 season.

Nebraska will open the 2022 season in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Tickets for the game are on sale by visiting //Huskers.com/Ireland.  Fans can also add their name to the 2022 Football Season Ticket Request List by visiting Huskers.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident
Patrick Moore, a senior at Gothenburg High school, is running for mayor of Gothenburg.
Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Money on the table: Child credit funds available via tax returns
Brigham's Godfather's Pizza will redeem Book It coupons until further notice.
Brigham’s Godfather’s Pizza honors Book It coupons

Latest News

A police canine, suspect and one other person were killed early
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York car-train crash
Mild temperatures for the area Wednesday with increased cloud cover
Mild and partly cloudy Wednesday into Thursday
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-8-2022
We remain in a mostly sunny, warm, dry, and breezy pattern
Brigham's Godfather's Pizza will redeem Book It coupons until further notice.
Brigham’s Godfather’s Pizza honors Book It coupons