Advertisement

K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.(Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) – Border patrol agents rescued a mother and her 4-year-old son from the trunk of a vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a K9 alert led to the discovery of the woman and her son.

It was learned they had been in the trunk for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint but didn’t need medical attention.

CPB said they were nationals of Mexico unlawfully in the United States.

The driver, a United States citizen, and two Mexcian noncitizens were placed under arrest and escorted to the checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident
Patrick Moore, a senior at Gothenburg High school, is running for mayor of Gothenburg.
Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Money on the table: Child credit funds available via tax returns
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Brigham's Godfather's Pizza will redeem Book It coupons until further notice.
Brigham’s Godfather’s Pizza honors Book It coupons

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
A police canine, suspect and one other person were killed early
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York car-train crash
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day