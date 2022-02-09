Advertisement

Mild and partly cloudy Wednesday into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Wednesday, temperatures have started on another above average note wuith temperaturs in the mid 20s to mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds were a little breezy Wednesday morning with winds of around 5 to 15 mph and the direction was coming out of the west.

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will be on the increase with highs once again mild and nice with highs apporaching the mid to upper 50s with increased cloud cover throughout the day due to the area of high pressure shifting towards the east. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will remain above average with those temperatures being in the mid 20s to mid 30s overcast skies. Some areas could see some moisture sliver through, and perhaps a very slight chance of precipitation.

During the day Thursday, temperatures will continue to be on the increase with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be around 5 to 20 mph, and coming out of the south and east.

During the day on Friday into Saturday, a cold front will be moving through causing temperatures to drop into the low to upper 40s during those days and remianing sunny to partly cloudy during this time period. During Super Bowl Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with dry conditions and in the low 60s on Valentine’s Day Monday with lovely conditions.

