Nebraska softball announces captains for 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team named its captains for the 2022 season, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday. Senior pitchers Olivia Ferrell, Karlee Seevers and Courtney Wallace will all serve as captains for the upcoming season.

Members of the team participated in a voluntary Zoom series over the summer to actively learn about different leadership topics. Ferrell, Seevers and Wallace emerged as captains through this. The three Nebraska natives have high expectations for the season and are motivated heading into the spring season.

“This past summer we had robust dialogue and participation in our summer Zoom series on Leaders Create Leaders,” Revelle explained. “As the summer blended into fall, it was evident that these three were leading by example. Every day they put in the work and investment to grow the culture of our program and the standards of expectations within our team. It has been motivating and inspiring to witness their desire to do the heavy lifting that leaders must do in order to be impactful. They continue to learn, grow and lead with grace and courage, and we could not be prouder of Olivia Ferrell, Karlee Seevers and Courtney Wallace for the way they love, serve and care for the Red Team.”

Ferrell returns for her fifth year with the Huskers this spring. The right-hander ranked ninth in the Big Ten in saves last season and led NU in starts, strikeouts and opponent batting average. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Ferrell has made an impact in the classroom as well. The Elkhorn, Neb., native, earned the Nebraska Gold Academic Medallion and has been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll every semester of her career.

Seevers enters the 2022 season ready to make an impact. The senior pitcher made two relief appearances in the circle during her junior campaign. Seevers is a leader on and off the field, earning a spot on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times and earning the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award for her dedication to serving the Lincoln community. Seevers has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors and been named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar twice. The York, Neb., native, also has earned the Nebraska Gold Academic Medallion and been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll every semester of her career.

A returning All-Region selection, Wallace is a dual threat for the Huskers. The Omaha, Neb., finished the 2021 season ranked eighth in the Big Ten in wins, leading the Huskers in wins, appearances, complete games, innings pitched and ERA. Wallace also made an impact on offense, starting in the batting order 25 times. The senior has also been recognized for her servant leadership, being named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times and earning the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award. Wallace has also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll four times.

“With different personalities, our captains are able to connect with their teammates in multiple ways,” Revelle said. “They are high-character individuals who share a hard-working, team-first mentality. They set a daily tone from the locker room to the field and beyond.”

The Huskers’ 2022 season is set to begin this weekend at the UNI Dome Classic. The first game is set for Friday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. against UNO.

Wallace on Being Named Captain:

“It is an honor to be a captain. To know that our teammates and our coaching staff trust us enough to take this team into our hands and lead them is an amazing feeling. My hopes for the 2022 season are to win and have some fun. We are going out on the field this year with a different energy, and I am ready to lace up my cleats and go to war with my teammates.”

Ferrell on Being Named Captain:

“Being a captain for the Red Team is a special opportunity, and I am honored to share the role with Courtney (Wallace) and Karlee (Seevers). We had a vision for this team and how we wanted our team culture to look and be stronger than ever. Our expectations were high on how we wanted the team to work and come together and this team is meeting those expectations. We will do anything for this team and expect success this 2022 season. The accountability we have been able to build these past months has been key in keeping our team focused on one goal: winning. 2022 is going to be a special year, and I am so thankful to be in a position to see our hard work pay off. Season is always a grind, but we are excited to lead this team to the postseason.”

Seevers on Being Named Captain:

“Being a captain for this team is an absolute honor. Being trusted to lead such an amazing and inspiring group of women over the course of the season is a responsibility I have taken on with nothing but pride and continues to be one of the most rewarding experiences. I cannot wait to see where this season takes us. Each and every member of this team has put in an insurmountable amount of work to prepare for this season. I could not be more excited for this journey to start.”

