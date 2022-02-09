Advertisement

Olympics Highlights Day 4: Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing and Short Track

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Tuesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Eileen Gu lands clutch double cork 1620 to win big air gold

Sitting in third place in the women’s freeski big air final, China’s Eileen Gu stomped her first-ever leftside double cork 1620 in a competition. The trick moved her into first place and helped her secure a gold medal.

ALPINE SKIING

Ryan Cochran-Siegle speeds into 2nd in men’s super-G

Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SNOWBOARDING

Canadian Max Parrot improves to gold in snowboard slopestyle

Canada’s Max Parrot, snowboard slopestyle silver medalist at the 2018 Games, executed a clean, technical second run with a pair of 1620s to score a 90.96 and improve to gold in the event.

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen sets world record short program score

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men’s short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

America’s Jessie Diggins smashes women’s sprint for bronze

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women’s sprint final.

HOCKEY

Canada’s women beat U.S. in preliminary hockey clash

The U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams locked horns in a preliminary tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was Canada who earned the 4-2 victory to stay unbeaten at the Games.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Moore, a senior at Gothenburg High school, is running for mayor of Gothenburg.
Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
15-year-old figure skater makes Olympics history
Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers
Sunday morning grass fire near Flying J
Quick end to grass fire near Flying J Sunday

Latest News

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the...
Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race also ends early
Three pitchers named Nebraska softball captains
Nebraska softball announces captains for 2022 season
Coach Fred Hoiberg
Fans checking out as Hoiberg’s Huskers continue to flounder
FILE - Leslie Jones arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the...
Leslie Jones free to post Olympics after 3rd-party error resolved