Panthers win big over the Tigers at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Lady Panthers host the Paxton Lady Tigers for a Tuesday Night Basketball match up. The Panthers own a 14-7 record so far this season and were trying to stay hot as they were on a two game win streak. The visiting Tigers had an 8-11 record so far on the season and won their last game at home against Sandhills Valley.

After the first period of play the Hershey Panthers had a commanding 17-4 lead over the Paxton Tigers. Sophomore Emma Hall and Junior Michalee Brownawell each posted six points in the first period leading the Panthers. They were followed by Freshman Alex Beveridge with five points. In the first period the Tigers were lead by Senior Trista Detmer and Sophomore Audrey Holm each with two.

In the second period the Panthers didn’t let up as they had an eleven point period. The teams went into the locker room Hershey having the 28-10 lead over Paxton. The leading scorer for Hershey in the first half was Beveridge with ten followed by Hall with eight. Leading the Tigers in the first half was Detmer and Sophomore Jacelyn Jorgensen each with four.

The Panthers post another big period in the third as they put 15 points on the board. Hershey continued to hold the lead the rest of the game.

The final score would be 53-19 Hershey. The leading scorer for the game was Alex Beveridge with 16 points. The Panthers will improve to 15-7 on the season and will return to action Thursday February 10th at home against Saint Pat’s. The Tigers will fall to 8-12 and return to action Thursday February 10th at home against Sutherland.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.