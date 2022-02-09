Paxton the win on the road over Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers host the Paxton Tigers for a Tuesday Night Basketball match up. Both of these programs looking to get things back on track with this game. Hershey lost their last game at home against Dundy County-Stratton and Paxton lost their last at home against Sandhills Valley. The Panthers own a 8-12 record so far this season while has a 9-8 record on the season.

After the first period of play it was a one point game with the Tigers leading 8-7. Leading the Tigers in scoring in the first period was Senior Caden Holm and Junior Isaiah Fox each with three points. The Panthers leading scorer in the first period was Sophomore Cooper Hill with four points.

Hershey outscores Paxton by one in the second period to send things into the locker room at the half all tied up at 21. Paxton’s leading scorer of the first half was Holm with seven followed by Fox with six. Hershey’s leading scorer of the first half was Senior Garrett Brannan with seven followed by Hill with six.

The Tigers reclaim the lead in the third period as they come out of the locker room and post eleven points on the board, the score was 32-30 at the end of the third. Holm with another big period for Paxton as he has nine points in the third. And for Hershey it was Brannan in the third as he knocked down two three’s in the third period to put six points on the board for Hershey.

Paxton is able to hold onto the lead in the fourth period outscoring Hershey 14-9. Paxton’s Fox with eight of the Tiger’s twelve in the fourth period was their leading scorer.

The Tigers come away with the 46-39 win on the road at Hershey. The leading scorer of the game was Paxton’s Caden Holm with 18 points. Paxton will improve to 10-8 on the season and will return to action Thursday February 10th at home against Sutherland. Hershey will fall to 8-13 on the season and will return to action Thursday February 10th at home against Saint Pats.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.