Advertisement

Biden administration green lights funds for nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Cabinet members leading the charge say it’s part of the push to make charging electric vehicles more accessible.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The fuel of the future is electric, according to Secretaries of Energy and Transportation, Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg, who say they want to make it easier to come by.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that a portion of $5 billion of federal funding, over five years, is available to states that have a plan to upgrade or create new electric vehicle charging stations.

It’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, signed late last year. Each state must apply in order to receive a portion of the funding.

“This is about making sure everybody can get in on the EV revolution, it’s already happening, but we have to make sure that it’s made in America; that everyone benefits from cities to rural areas,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Eventually, the administration says they want to expand charging in rural and underserved areas, but this round is intended for infrastructure along interstate highways or alternative fuel corridors.

“We want people to not have range anxiety, then we focus on areas where we haven’t seen a big uptake in electric vehicles. Maybe they are in urban areas. It might be poor communities,” said Granholm.

Electric vehicles made up less than 3% of new auto sales last year. Though that number is expected to increase within the next decade, Granholm acknowledges one significant roadblock: the cost.

“This is exactly why the president has pushed, as part of the Build Back Better agenda to have tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles, both new and used ones,” Granholm said.

The Build Back Better Act is stalled in the U.S. Senate.

State applications for electric vehicle funding are due on Aug. 1. Granholm said she expects construction to begin later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Three Arrested Following Multiple Pursuits Near Ogallala
Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
Hampton teacher identified as victim in fiery York crash
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident

Latest News

Sen. Brett Lindstrom (left) announced that Hastings developer Dave Rippe would be his running...
Hastings developer tapped as Lindstrom’s running mate
Patrick Moore, a senior at Gothenburg High school, is running for mayor of Gothenburg.
Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor
Election 2022: Governor’s race candidates participate in forum
Election 2022: Nebraska Governor’s Race candidates participate in forum
Nebraska governor candidates
ELECTION 2022: Nebraskans hear from candidates for governor
Republican gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Thursday...
Lincoln County Cattlemen host Nebraska Gubernatorial Forum