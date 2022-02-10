Advertisement

Flower shops prepare for busy Valentine’s Day

The Flower Market prepares for busy Valentine's Day.
The Flower Market prepares for busy Valentine's Day.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Valentine’s Day just days away, business is in full bloom for local flower shops.

Sarah Talbot owns the Flower Market in the Canteen District and started preparing in December. Currently, the shop has 2,000 roses ready to go for the occasion.

Although floral shops are facing the same economic issues as any retailer, Talbot said this year may be her best as she enters a second pandemic-era Valentine’s Day.

“If I order them this week they are even more expensive than they were in December so prices unfortunately do go up starting at our growers and then kind of go up through there,” Talbot said. “That’s why you see an increase on Valentine’s Day because the growing and the packing process just needs so much more help in the farms in Mexico and in Ecuador, even in California and Florida, so we see those prices go up.”

The Flower Market will be open through the weekend. However, Talbot suggests placing your Valentine’s Day order early.

