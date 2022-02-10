Hastings developer tapped as Lindstrom’s running mate

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Sen. Brett Lindstrom announced Thursday who he wants to stand by his side in the race to be Nebraska’s next governor.

Hastings developer Dave Rippe was selected as Lindstrom’s choice for Lt. Governor and running mate. Rippe was the former director of economic development for the state for nearly two years.

”Throughout his career, Dave Rippe has fought for the people of Nebraska - strengthening our communities by helping home-grown Nebraska companies to expand, attracting big meaningful job creators, developing housing across the state, and now – to join me in bringing a New Generation of Conservative Leadership to the state,” Lindstrom said in a statement. “I know Dave is the right person to help grow Nebraska, and together, we will make Nebraska competitive for generations to come.”

Rippe responded to the announcement saying “I am honored and ready to work alongside Brett Lindstrom and provide a New Generation of Leadership for Nebraska. A New Generation of Leadership to fix a broken tax-system, cut red tape, and to bring people together to do big things. I’m ready to go – let’s get to work.”

To watch Dave Rippe’s announcement video, click here.

Dave Rippe has lived and worked in Nebraska his entire life. Rippe grew up in Malcolm, Nebraska and is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska.

He is the former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

Rippe currently resides in Hastings where he and his wife, Kristi, have developed their own companies – focused on real estate and development. His work has allowed for a community of 25,000 to become a regional hub for new businesses and young talent.

